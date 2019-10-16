Canadian Food Inspection Agency lab worker isolating after contact with chickens exposed to coronavirus

A Canadian Food Inspection Agency lab worker in Winnipeg is in self-isolation after having unprotected contact with chickens that had been exposed to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The incident took place in a lab at the National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease at approximately 8:15 a.m. on March 28.

It involved an "experienced CFIA employee, well-trained in all aspects of animal care procedures," Marsha Johnston, senior communications advisor for the inspection agency, wrote in an email to CBC News.

The employee entered a large animal cubicle under the mistaken belief it was housing non-infected chickens. The CFIA said proper signage was in place.

However, the chickens in the room were involved in a study to see if they could become infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The employee was not wearing appropriate protective equipment — only personal protective clothing for working in a "clean" room.

"Samples taken from the chickens on the day of the potential exposure tested negative, indicating that the risk of potential exposure was very low," Johnston said.

The employee showered twice and is now at home observing a 14-day self-isolation period and will self-monitor for symptoms. As an additional precaution, the employee will undergo COVID-19 testing later this week.

The Community Liaison Committee to the Canadian Science Centre for Human and Animal Health was notified Friday morning by email, said Allan Wise, committee co-chair.

"This incident was not elevated to the level of "public notification" in accordance with the approved process and guidelines as the chickens tested negative," Wise said.

The CFIA lab is located inside the Canadian Science Centre for Human and Animal Health on Arlington Street, which is also home to the National Microbiology Laboratory.

The CFIA is now reviewing to see if it should improve any of its safety or training procedures.

The Community Liaison Committee was established in 2000 and is made up of volunteer residents, scientists, health care and agriculture professionals and educators, in response to public concerns about the safety and containment procedures.