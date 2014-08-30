3 people test positive for coronavirus at Winnipeg's National Microbiology Laboratory

Three people at the National Microbiology Laboratory have tested positive for the coronavirus, staff at the Winnipeg facility were told via email on Thursday.

The three, who tested positive while on site, are now in isolation, lab executive director Steven Guercio said in the email, which was obtained by CBC News.

"Manitoba Health has initiated contact tracing. As a proactive measure, Facility Occupational Health and Safety has initiated a risk assessment and will ask potential at-risk contacts to isolate at home pending full contact tracing by Manitoba Health," Guercio said.

"Close contacts identified through contact tracing will receive direction from MB Health on testing and isolation requirements."

Guercio's office deferred comment to the Public Health Agency of Canada, which is responsible for the microbiology lab.

The agency was not immediately available to comment.

Manitoba Shared Health also deferred comment to the agency.

A Shared Health spokesperson said the province only comments on infections when there is a public health concern.

Work at the lab includes research on SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.