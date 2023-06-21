National Indigenous Peoples Day marked with music, dance and sharing across Manitoba

With summer solstice came a celebration of Indigenous culture Wednesday as National Indigenous Peoples Day was marked by ceremonies and performances across Manitoba.

Cree, Ojibway, Oji-Cree, Dakota and Dene, Métis and Inuit call Manitoba home, and Wednesday is a day Canadians are encouraged to celebrate and learn more about the country's first people.

National Indigenous Peoples Day also happens on the longest day of the year, June 21, marking the summer solstice.

In Winnipeg, the sounds of music and powwow rang out at The Forks, Sergeant Tommy Prince Place and the Burton Cummings Community Centre.

Women's Traditional Dancers enter a powwow at The Forks in Winnipeg during celebrations for National Indigenous Peoples Day, one of several events held in the city Wednesday. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

Bev Jones, a survivor of the Sixties Scoop, decided to take part in events at The Forks.

She says there's still a long way to go in reconciliation, but much has changed in the 43 years since she was taken from her parents.

"My mother lost her status, and so were we apprehended because we weren't allowed to live on the reserve with the rest of our people," she said.

"And so I've been healing for the last 43 years, on my healing journey. It's part of the healing journey, it's part of reconciliation I guess ... and it's about time."

Sharing culture

Up north in Thompson, Man., at least a thousand people gathered at McLean Park to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day, organizers said.

Anika Pilling, 13, a member of Sagkeeng First Nation, was there to perform and teach younger children how to hoop dance.

"It's actually a part of my culture and it would mean a lot to me to actually teach others because I've been hoop dancing since I was four," she said.

Anika Pilling, 13, says hoop dancing makes her feel proud to be Indigenous. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

Pilling says she's proud to be Indigenous, and dances in orange regalia and with orange hoops to recognize her grandfather's experiences at Fort Alexander Residential School.

"My people have actually been treated horribly back then, and it makes me feel really bad, so I decided that I'm going to teach it [hoop dancing] so I can teach others and they can teach other people as well."

Kree Spence, 9, is a jingle dress dancer with ties to both Pimicikamak and Nisichawayasihk Cree Nations. She said she's happy to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day because she likes her culture. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

Gina Spence, the coordinator for the event with the Thompson Urban Aboriginal Strategy, says it's powerful seeing people sing, drum, dance and speak their traditional languages.

"It's important for all cultures to be able to share their culture and be proud of it."

'A day for everybody to celebrate'

Brittany Grisdale of Black Wolf Dog and Shauna Fontaine of Anishinaabe Girl Designs were vendors at an artisan market that was part Wednesday's events at Sergeant Tommy Prince Place in Winnipeg.

"For me, it's Indigenous day everyday. But I'm just happy to be within the community. I feel the spirit, I feel the energy," said Grisdale, a member of Brokenhead Ojibway Nation.

Brittany Grisdale and Shauna Fontaine were vendors at an artisan market in Winnipeg during National Indigenous Peoples Day. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

Fontaine, a member of Sagkeeng First Nation, said she hopes non-Indigneous people can take something away from Wednesday's celebrations as well.

Powwow dancers perform at Sergeant Tommy Prince Place as part of National Indigenous Peoples Day in Winnipeg on June 21, 2023. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

"This is not just a day for Indigenous people to celebrate but it's a day for everybody to celebrate," she said.

"So I hope they would take away that hope and drive and the commitment to doing better and being better as an ally with Indigenous peoples."