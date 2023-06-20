Music, dance and more among celebrations happening across Manitoba for National Indigenous Peoples Day

Manitobans interested in finding somewhere to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day will have a variety of options to pick from — from larger scale public celebrations to more intimate events across the province meant to celebrate culture and heritage.

Cree, Ojibway, Oji-Cree, Dakota and Dene, Métis and Inuit call Manitoba home, and Wednesday is a day Canadians are encouraged to celebrate that and learn more about those people who were here first.

National Indigenous Peoples Day also happens on the longest day of the year, June 21, marking the start of the summer solstice.

CBC is broadcasting a range of programs across the country in honour of the special day, and people across Manitoba can also head out to many different in-person events.

Winnipeg

At The Forks, Wa-Say Healing Centre is putting on a powwow and musical performances between 1 p.m and 5 p.m., along with tipi teachings and activities for children.

As The Forks is a national historic site, Parks Canada is also offering thematic tours called "Where our Stories Meet" and "Unpacking the Past" at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Information about tour fees and more is available on the Parks Canada website.

APTN Indigenous Day Live 2023 featured a range of performances from Indigenous artists when it took place at The Forks on June 17. Viewers can watch an encore presentation of the show Wednesday.

Manitoba Music/Indigenous Music will be livestreaming performances from three performers at 6 p.m. on Facebook.

Put on jointly through the City of Winnipeg's Indigenous Relations Division and the Manitoba Museum, a "Reconciling Our Histories" 90-minute tour will take members of the public though the Exchange District to learn more about monuments and "Indigenous perspectives that are absent from their stories."

The 1.2-kilometre tour is free, accessible and gets underway at 11 a.m. in the Manitoba Museum foyer. Space is limited and registration is required.

The group Save our Seine is also putting on a tour. Guests will meet at 650 Shorehill Drive in Winnipeg at 7 p.m. for a guided tour through Bois-des-Esprit trail, a forested area around the Seine River, where they will learn about the river's Métis history and landmarks, plants and more.

The Children's Museum also has a day of programming running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids will get a chance to create traditional artwork, watch drumming and hoop dancing performances, eat bannock, listen to stories and help build a teepee.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is inviting people in to view its vast collection of Indigenous art.

Activities will be held at the WAG and its adjoining Inuit art museum, Qaumajuq, including family-friendly workshops form 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lunch is available for purchase at the Katita Café on site, with options like bison chili, bannock and smoked salmon.

There are also drop-in tours in the afternoon at the WAG. Inuit Sanaugangit: Art Across Time kicks off at 1 p.m., while The Art of Faye HeavyShield begins at 2:30 p.m. and gives visitors a look at installations, drawing and more "imbued with memory, ancestral and personal, celebration of kinship, and stories of home and place."

The day will wrap up atop the WAG with a rooftop concert of live performances from DJ The Kaptain at 6 p.m., JC Campbell at 8 p.m., and Brandi Vezina at 9 p.m. The WAG says the event is family friendy and will also have a jigging contest with Métis songs performed by Brad Moggie and Serge Carriere at 7 p.m.

Circles for Reconciliation is hosting a events at Sergeant Tommy Prince Place starting with a sharing circle at 11 a.m. and barbecue at noon. Powwow dancers, fiddling, an artisan market and activities for kids will also be on site.

The University of Manitoba is marking the day on its Bannatyne Campus beginning with a sacred fire at 8 a.m. and pipe ceremony in the morning at the campus Maskiki Gitigaan, or medicine garden.

CBC is broadcasting documentaries and specials on CBC Gem on Wednesday. (CBC)

That's followed by a feast and celebration in Brodie Centre atrium where guests can take in a ceremony honouring U of M elders and knowledge keepers.

Events come to a close with a some traditional dance and music for youth. Indigenous vendors will also be set up on the second floor of Bride Centre with traditional and contemporary items for sale.

Members of the public can also visit the Truth and Reconciliation Exhibit at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, an ongoing display documenting the effects of residential schools on survivors and the Indigenous community.

Brandon

Brandonites can take in a ceremonial fire at Brandon University campus and visit Riverbank Discovery Centre where there will be a full day of free of performances by Indigenous artists and dancers.

There will be games for children, Indigenous crafts and displays and a bannock demonstration at the free event. Programming runs from noon to 8 p.m. and guests are reminded to bring their own chair.

Thompson

Groups part of the Thompson Urban Aboriginal Strategy are putting together events in Thompson in MacLean Park, starting with a sun rise ceremony Wednesday at 4:47 a.m.

That is followed by a free pancake breakfast, free lunch, free community feast in the afternoon and a range of family-friendly activities celebrating Indigenous traditions that also give some a chance to learn more about the seven teachings.

There will be powwow demonstrations, hoop dancing, band, a round dance to honour local graduates and more.

Keewatin Tribal Council is hosting a free event at 23 Nickel Road that will include face painting, food, live fiddle music, traditional teachings and more.

Métis federation events

The Manitoba Métis Federation is hosting events celebrating a range of Indigenous cultures in several communities across the province.

MMF, The Pas Friendship Centre, Frontier School Division and federal government are sponsoring an event at Métis Hall in The Pas from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Roblin Métis, San Clara/Boggy Creek Métis Local and Shell River Métis Association have an event in Roblin, Man., Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The free event will include food and live music.

The MMF event in Selkirk takes place at Selkirk Park with a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a ceremony at noon. A barbecue and entertainment from over half a dozen musical acts and dancers runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.