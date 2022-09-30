Winnipeg's Orange Shirt Day events in photos

Thousands dressed in orange marched through downtown Winnipeg on Friday to mark the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also know as Orange Shirt Day.

The events, organized by Wa-Say Healing Centre, began with a ceremony at Oodena Circle at The Forks in the morning before a walk to honour those forced to attend residential schools, which went down Main Street, Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street.

The group ended at RBC Convention Centre, where they filed in for a commemorative Orange Shirt Day powwow ceremony.

Aries Campbell at the Oodena Circle ceremony at The Forks. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

A child at The Forks holds up two orange paper cut-outs in the shape of T-shirts — one reading 'Every Child Matters' and the other 'ECM' in the centre of a heart symbol. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Thousands fill Oodena Circle before speeches to kick off the event. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Onlookers gather at the steps of Oodena Circle where numerous 'Every Child Matter' signs lay across the steps. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Donning an orange shirt and orange 'Every Child Matters' flag, Cyndi Sinclair peers across the orange-clad crowd at Oodena Circle before the march. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Wa-Say volunteer Carmen Buck hands an orange shirt to Sarah Fougere at Oodena Circle. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Amber LaPlante with the First Nations Family Advocate Office hands out snacks at Oodena Circle. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

After the ceremony at Oodena Circle, gatherers left The Forks and marched in the thousands through downtown Winnipeg. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Two people embrace and take in the sea of marchers as they make their way from The Forks. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

A long line of marchers stretches down Main Street as the march begins. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Anastasia Elsley, 3, stands next to an Every Child Matters flag and a Canadian flag covered in orange handprints, laid out on Main Street near the Portage Avenue intersection. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Thousands arrive at Portage Avenue and Main Street. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Chief Derek Nepinak of Minegoziibe Anishinabe, also known as Pine Creek, rides with a group of motorcycles as the march converges on the Portage and Main intersection. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

A marcher at the corner of Fort Street and Portage Avenue, wearing an Every Child Matters orange shirt, hoists an orange sign that reads 'Bring our children home' as thousands walk west down Portage on Friday. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Jessica Noel plays a drum as the crowd passes by Canada Life Centre en route to an afternoon powwow at the RBC Convention Centre. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Jordan Apetagon cheers in support as marchers pass by Portage Place mall and Manitoba Hydro Place on Portage Avenue. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Thousands pass by Portage Place and head south down Edmonton Street toward RBC Convention Centre. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Holding up an orange T-shirt together, Sherry Starr, left, and Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew, right, lead the grand entry for the powwow at the RBC Convention Centre on Friday afternoon. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Children in brightly coloured powwow attire dance in a long line for the grand entry of the powwow. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

A circle of people drum and sing at the powwow at RBC Convention Centre on Friday. (Kevin Nepitabo/CBC)

More young people in brightly coloured powwow attire dance as part of the grand entry ceremony. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Emmanuel Anderson raises an orange flag during the grand entry. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Starr and Kinew, centre, stand with a delegation of First Nations leaders, elders and others at the grand entry ceremony. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools or by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.

Mental health counselling and crisis support is also available to all Indigenous people across Canada, 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Hope for Wellness hotline at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.