Winnipeg's Orange Shirt Day events in photos

Thousands decked out in orange marched through downtown Winnipeg on Friday to mark the second-annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also know as Orange Shirt Day.
Social Sharing
Thousands march from The Forks through downtown to powwow for 2nd National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
CBC News ·
Thousands dressed in orange marched through downtown Winnipeg on Friday to mark the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also know as Orange Shirt Day.
The events, organized by Wa-Say Healing Centre, began with a ceremony at Oodena Circle at The Forks in the morning before a walk to honour those forced to attend residential schools, which went down Main Street, Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street.
The group ended at RBC Convention Centre, where they filed in for a commemorative Orange Shirt Day powwow ceremony.
Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools or by the latest reports.
A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.
Mental health counselling and crisis support is also available to all Indigenous people across Canada, 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Hope for Wellness hotline at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.