Here's how you can observe National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Manitoba

On Thursday, people across Canada will mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The new federal statutory holiday honours children who died while being forced to attend residential schools, as well as survivors and communities still affected by the legacy of the institutions.

Several organizations in Manitoba have planned events to give people a way to observe the day.

Youth and elder tea

Where: 725 Kingsbury Ave.

725 Kingsbury Ave. When: 9:30 a.m.

The Manitoba Metis Federation is hosting a truth and reconciliation youth and elder tea at 725 Kingsbury Ave. in Winnipeg.

The event will include tea and dainties and elder speakers. It kicks off at 9:30 a.m. and runs until 11:30 a.m.

To register, email kassidy.martin@mmf.mb.com .

Unity walk

Where: Victoria Inn to the Manitoba legislative building

Victoria Inn to the Manitoba legislative building When: 10 a.m. (walk), 11:30 a.m. (event)

A unity walk to mark the day will end at the Manitoba legislative building grounds around 11:30 a.m., organizers say. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

A group of people from three Manitoba First Nations walking to honour residential school survivors will be leaving Winnipeg's Victoria Inn at 1808 Wellington Ave. at 10 a.m.

The walkers from Fox Lake Cree Nation, York Factory First Nation and Tataskweyak Cree Nation — including leadership, residential school survivors and youth — arrived in Winnipeg on Wednesday.

On Thursday, they will continue the final leg of their unity walk journey to the Manitoba legislative building, where they'll arrive around 11:30 a.m.

The public is welcome to join the group on their walk and once they arrive at the legislative grounds, where there will be counselling and cultural supports available.

Every Child Matters youth event

Where: 445 King St.

445 King St. When: 10:30 a.m.

This event is hosted by the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre at its Gathering Place for Truth and Reconciliation at 445 King St. in Winnipeg.

It starts at 10:30 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m.

The event will include a sacred fire, elder teachings, a feast, gifts for youth participants and a ceremony to launch a memorial project.

Healing walk

Where: Canadian Museum for Human Rights to St. John's Park

Canadian Museum for Human Rights to St. John's Park When: 11 a.m.

A healing walk will begin Thursday morning outside the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and continue north to St. John's Park, where there will be a powwow later in the day. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is hosting a walk in honour of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation that will begin at 11 a.m. at the site at 85 Israel Asper Way in Winnipeg.

The walk will continue north to St. John's Park on Main Street.

Day of survivor stories and panel

Where: Winnipeg Art Gallery

Winnipeg Art Gallery When: 11:30 a.m.

Qaumajuq, the Inuit art centre at the Winnipeg Art Gallery, will host a day of survivor stories and panel. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

This event is being hosted by the Qaumajuq, the Inuit art centre at the Winnipeg Art Gallery at 300 Memorial Blvd.

The speakers and panel will include Betty Ross, Dr. Sean Carleton and Marlene Gallagher.

As always, admission to the art gallery is free for Indigenous people.

Every Child Matters powwow

Where: St. John's Park

St. John's Park When: noon (pipe ceremony and sacred fire), 1 p.m. (grand entry)

There will also be an Every Child Matters powwow at Winnipeg's St. John's Park on Main Street organized by the Wa-Say Healing Centre in partnership with Aboriginal Health & Wellness and the Anish Corporation.

At noon, there will be a pipe ceremony and the lighting of a sacred fire. Grand entry for the event starts at 1 p.m.

There will also be honour ceremonies for survivors of and those affected by residential and day schools, the Sixties Scoop and missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, as well as teachings for the general public.

For more information, call 204-774-6484.

Events on Peguis First Nation

Where: Open Air Hall, Peguis sign, Peguis Mall

Open Air Hall, Peguis sign, Peguis Mall When: various events with start times from 4 to 8:45 p.m.

Peguis First Nation will hold several events to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this week, including three on Thursday. (CBC)

Peguis First Nation, located about 190 kilometres north of Winnipeg, is also hosting events of its own throughout the week.

On Thursday, the First Nation will hold an address from the chief and council at 1 p.m. at Open Air Hall. There will be a feast, giveaway and family activities, which are being sponsored by Peguis Child and Family Services. That event will run until 4 p.m.

Next, the community is holding a ceremony with children's shoes at the Peguis sign. Speakers are welcome to share stories. That part will run from 4 to 6 p.m.

Later that evening, there will be fireworks in front of the Peguis Mall. That display is set to begin at 8:45 p.m.

Virtual truth and reconciliation week events

Where: Red River College's School of Indigenous Education website

Red River College's School of Indigenous Education website When: until Oct. 1

Red River College's School of Indigenous Education is hosting a series of workshops and presentations on Microsoft Teams until Oct. 1.

More information about how to tune in is available on the school's website .

Online resources

Where: Winnipeg Public Library website

Winnipeg Public Library website When: anytime

Only three public libraries will be open in Winnipeg on Thursday.

But the city's librarians have put together a guide to help people learn more about residential schools.

The online resource includes research materials, maps, links to survivors' stories and reading lists for different age groups.