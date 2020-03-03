Winnipeg pastor out of prison after being sentenced for sex crime in California

A former pastor from Winnipeg convicted of trying to arrange to meet a child for sex in California is no longer in prison.

Nathan Rieger was sentenced to two years in prison in California in February 2019. A jury had found him guilty in December 2018 after a week-long trial.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said he was released on Dec. 30 to community supervision in Fresno County.

His early release came after he earned credit for rehabilitative programs and for the time he had already spent in custody before sentencing.

A spokesperson for Canada Border Services Agency would not say whether Rieger was back in Canada.

Correctional Service Canada officials said they had no record of Rieger in their system.

Rieger was eligible to serve his prison term in his home country under a Canada-U.S. treaty.

Rieger was a pastor at Winnipeg Centre Vineyard Church on Main Street when he was arrested on Aug. 10, 2018, in Arroyo Grande, Calif., after he arranged to meet with a 15-year-old girl for sexual purposes.

The girl, K.C., was actually an avatar created by police as part of an undercover operation that started two days earlier.

Rieger was arrested when he arrived at the location where he'd arranged to meet what he believed was the teen girl.

He resigned from his position at the church, where he'd worked for 19 years, after his arrest.