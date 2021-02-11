New series celebrates Winnipeggers who make the city great

Natalie Bell is well-known in Winnipeg for celebrating the city and its people on social media.

Now the founder of PegCityLovely wants to celebrate the city with CBC Manitoba.

PegCityKudos, a new series hosted by Bell, will do just what the name suggests — give kudos to those who quietly work to make Winnipeg the very best it can be.

Brooke Van Rysell is one of those Winnipeggers. The owner of My Body Fitness + Nutrition helps Manitobans work out in an inclusive, accessible and hate-free environment (no body shaming allowed).

"Bottom line, we are a body-inclusive gym in every sense of the word. So we don't subscribe to any of the body culture garbage, any body shaming. You know, we are actively anti-racist, we are actively anti-ableist, we are against all forms of fat phobia," Van Rysell says.

That sentiment alone is cause for celebration, Bell says.

"I'm so happy you've broken through that," Bell says.

"I just love to see the different ways you bring joyful movement to the community and to the table, because people need that, even now more than ever."

Do you know of someone who deserves PegCityKudos? Just email Natalie Bell at pegcitykudos@gmail.com and tune in to CBC Information Radio Thursday mornings at 7:10 a.m.