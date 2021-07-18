Former Winnipeg doctor loses licence over 'unethical' billings, inadequate record keeping

A former Winnipeg doctor who ran twice as a candidate for Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party has been stripped of his licence to practise medicine.

That decision came after an inquiry panel found Naseer Ahmed Warraich kept inadequate records, created false ones and in one case arranged for claims for services to be submitted for care home residents he never actually saw.

Warraich's "unethical and inappropriate" care home billings to Manitoba Health happened over a period of three years, the decision against him by an inquiry panel of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba said.

Based on that panel's findings — which also included a case where Warraich failed to adequately diagnose and treat a patient with tuberculosis — it said the former doctor "displayed a lack of knowledge, skill, and judgment in the practice of medicine," a statement from registrar Dr. Anna Ziomek posted on the college's website said.

"Unethical and inappropriate billing practices have the result of depriving government-funded health programs," Ziomek's statement said.

"Such conduct is an insult to honest physicians who make up the vast majority of the profession and to the trust that society places in the medical profession."

The college cancelled Warraich's license and registration effective July 12, following a hearing into his medical practice.

He was also ordered to pay a total of $100,000: a $10,000 fine to the college, and partial costs of the investigation and hearing totalling $90,000.

Previously, Warraich ran as a candidate for Manitoba's Progressive Conservative (PC) Party twice: first in 2011 in the Concordia riding and again in 2016 in Tyndall Park. He lost both times.

Previous conviction

The most recent hearing into Warraich wasn't the first time the former doctor found himself in trouble with the regulator.

In 2006, Warraich's medical licence was suspended for two months after he pleaded guilty to signing off on thousands of internet pharmacy prescriptions for American seniors — none of whom he'd seen in person.

At the time, Warraich also admitted to making false or misleading statements to disciplinary investigators from the college.

The most recent panel said that prior conviction, paired with the fact that Warraich has again been found guilty of misconduct, "is either indicative of a persistent disregard for the standards of the profession or an alarming lack of insight into the fundamental importance of complying with such standards."

"Those factors are relevant considerations with respect to whether Dr. Warraich can be rehabilitated at this stage of his career," it said.

College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba registrar Dr. Anna Ziomek called Warraich's conduct 'an insult to honest physicians who make up the vast majority of the profession.' (CBC)

"[G]iven the diverse nature of the findings which have been made against him, this is not a case [in] which the public good will be served by allowing Dr. Warraich to provide medical services to the public."

Warraich had previously admitted his deficiencies in charting and agreed to an undertaking in 2016 that put restrictions on his practice, including required supervision and a limit on how many patients he was allowed to see per hour, the decision said.

"The public should not be expected to tolerate the College granting Dr. Warraich the continued privilege to practice medicine in the face of clear and convincing evidence that he cannot comply with core standards, even after remediation and while under supervision," it said.

Penalty too harsh, former doctor says

In his written submissions, Warraich disagreed with the college's decision to cancel his registration.

"This type of penalty is only warranted in the most serious of infractions, which are not present in this case. Other lesser penalties … need to be considered first," an excerpt in the decision read.

He said the appropriate penalty would be a reprimand, a suspension of four to six months and a period of education and supervision.

When the former doctor ran under the PC banner in 2016, the party told CBC News Warraich "co-operated fully with the college and admitted to his mistake in 2006."

The Tories added that he was a licensed physician who had served in the military and done extensive charity work.

Premier Brian Pallister, who was then just the party's leader, said the longtime Keewatin Medical Centre physician "adds leadership with his many years of professional experience and community service."