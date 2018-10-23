2 arrested after unclothed woman breaks into home in Winnipeg's William Whyte neighbourhood
Police: Unclothed woman broke into residence, agitated man obstructed officers at scene
Two people were arrested Friday after a bizarre incident involving two people in Winnipeg's William Whyte neighbourhood.
Police were called around 3:35 p.m. on Friday to the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue, between McGregor and Powers Streets, after getting a call about an unclothed woman who had allegedly broken into a suite and refused to leave.
The woman swung at a resident with a hatchet, police said, but missed. She was pushed into a front part of the building where she began damaging property, Winnipeg police said in a release on Monday.
The woman, 29, was eventually subdued by police using a stun gun and arrested, police said.
While police were trying to detain the woman, police said a meandering man began yelling at officers and refused to stay away from the scene.
The 30-year-old man was arrested, police said.
Police do not believe the man and woman knew each other. Both were taken into custody.
The woman faces break-and-enter, assault and weapon charges.
The man was charged with obstruction and causing a disturbance.
