Winnipeg rally gathers to mark 75th anniversary of Palestinian displacement

About 50 Palestinians and supporters gathered near the Manitoba legislature on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of their uprooting.

The May 15 anniversary is known by many as Nakba Day, which remembers the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled or were driven out of their homes in the war over Israel's creation in 1948. Their descendants now number several million and most still live in the region.

The Nakba, which is Arabic for "catastrophe," is recognized as a dark day by Palestinians, but is celebrated by Israel as Independence Day. The commemoration dates for each differ slightly, since Israel's celebration changes annually based on the Hebrew calendar.

Rana Abdulla, a Palestinian-Canadian, attended Saturday's rally with the key to her grandparents home from which they were expelled 75 years ago.

"They were thinking that they were going away for two weeks, but they never came back," Abdulla, founder of the Canadian Palestinian Association of Manitoba, told CBC News.

"We are all over the globe in diaspora and we cannot return home, because the right of return was taken away from us."

(Prabhjot Lotey/CBC)

She and other Palestinians are hopeful for their return to the region, she said.

"We are here because we didn't choose to be away … It may take 100 years, but we will return."

The event comes as a ceasefire came into effect between Israel and Palestinian territories on Saturday after five days of intense fighting.

The group taking part in Saturday's rally on the southern edge of Memorial Park waved Palestinian flags and chanted as cars passed on Broadway. Many of them held signs saying "end apartheid" and "Free Palestine."

Ron East was among fewer than ten people waving Israel flags on the other side of Broadway, at the front of the Manitoba legislative grounds.

"We're here because we don't believe that the creation of Israel was a catastrophe. We believe it was a miracle," East, founder and president of the Israeli-Canadian Council, told CBC News.

"We feel bad for the people across the street who see it otherwise."

(Prabhjot Lotey/CBC)

He doesn't agree with Israel being called an apartheid or terrorist state, and said he wanted the rally-goers to recognize the right of Jewish people to have their own state.

"It's not a way for us to be able to proceed forward into a peaceful resolution."

Wajih (Moe) Zeid, 78, currently lives in Winnipeg, but was just four years old when his family fled their Palestinian-Arab village called Bayt Nabala in 1948.

"The war was coming to them and they were afraid for their lives, and they left everything behind," he told CBC News.

He and many other Palestinians are now denied the ability to return and live in their homes, he said.

"Even if I want to go back … I can't go back and live there. I can go there as a visitor, because I'm a Canadian citizen, and it's just horrible."

(Prabhjot Lotey/CBC)

Peaceful way to create awareness

Nakba Day is an important day of remembrance for Palestinians, he said, since many still live as refugees all over the world.

Zeid said he has many Jewish friends and wants the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians to end.

"My problem is with the people who took my country, took my village away and I'm [now] called stateless," he said.

The international community's understanding of the plight of Palestinian people has been growing in recent years, Abdulla said.

There were several marked and unmarked Winnipeg police vehicles parked at the legislature and along Memorial Boulevard, but she said Saturday's rally was a peaceful way to create awareness of the Nakba and show solidarity with Palestinian people.

"Everybody deserves the right to equality and peace."