Manitoba Sikhs toast return of downtown celebration after pandemic hiatus

Winnipeg's downtown sprang to vibrant life Sunday as Manitoba Sikh community gathered for its Nagar Kirtan parade and celebration of scripture for the first time since the pandemic struck.

More than 20,000 people turned out for the celebration of the 418th anniversary of the Guru Granth Sahib – the Sikh religious holy book — which was centred around Memorial Park, but also included a parade.

"You don't realize how much you miss it until you haven't done it for two years, and the excitement in the air is just palpable," said Sikh Society of Manitoba vice president Jasdeep Devgan.

"A lot of happiness and joy."

Sikhs from across Canada were at the event and the local community has grown since 2019, the last year the event was held, said Devgan. More Sikhs are also choosing to stay in the province, he added.

But it's not just Sikhs who are invited, he said. Anyone was welcome to attend and learn about Sikh religion and culture, Devgan said.

The event was centred around Memorial Park but included a parade through downtown Winnipeg. (Simon Deschamps/SRC)

"I think it's an excellent way to break down barriers."

And for Jaskirat Singh, it's an excellent way to introduce his young daughter to Sikh traditions and teachings.

While she might not yet be old enough to remember it very clearly, "she will feel the connect," Singh said. "Those memories never go away."

The warm, sunny late summer day didn't hurt either.

"A beautiful day in Winnipeg. What else can you ask for," said Singh.