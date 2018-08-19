Serious crash closes intersection at Nairn and Panet
Winnipeg police have closed Panet Road at Nairn Avenue after a crash that seriously injured at least one person.
The crash happened right after midnight Tuesday morning.
Police don't yet know how many injuries or vehicles are involved. Evidence markers could be seen on the ground at the intersection.
Police will likely be there most of the morning rush-hour and advise drivers to find alternate routes.
Northbound and southbound Panet are closed, as is eastbound and westbound Nairn.
