Water main break shuts Winnipeg COVID-19 test site
For the second day in a row, a COVID-19 testing site in Winnipeg has had to close its doors prematurely.
A broken water main has forced the closure of a COVID-19 testing site, Winnipeg police reported Friday.
In a notice sent shortly after 5 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service said the drive-thru location at 1066 Nairn Ave. would be closed for the rest of the evening because of a water main break.
There was no word on when the site would reopen.
This marks the second day in a row that a Winnipeg testing site has had to close its doors prematurely.
On Thursday, the drive-thru site at 1284 Main St. was shut down after a driver collided with an exit door.
The same site was also shuttered on Dec. 24 for the same reason.
A full list of test sites open in Winnipeg is available online.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?