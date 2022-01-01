Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Water main break shuts Winnipeg COVID-19 test site

For the second day in a row, a COVID-19 testing site in Winnipeg has had to close its doors prematurely.
Winnipeggers seeking a COVID-19 test had to look for other options Friday evening, after a broken water main forced the closure of the site at 1066 Nairn Ave. (Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images)

A broken water main has forced the closure of a COVID-19 testing site, Winnipeg police reported Friday.

In a notice sent shortly after 5 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service said the drive-thru location at 1066 Nairn Ave. would be closed for the rest of the evening because of a water main break.

There was no word on when the site would reopen.

This marks the second day in a row that a Winnipeg testing site has had to close its doors prematurely.

On Thursday, the drive-thru site at 1284 Main St. was shut down after a driver collided with an exit door.

The same site was also shuttered on Dec. 24 for the same reason.

A full list of test sites open in Winnipeg is available online.

