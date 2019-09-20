Skip to Main Content
Brandon police find intoxicated man covered in nachos and cheese, discover warrant for sexual assault
Police in southwestern Manitoba city were called late Thursday about man 'acting weird' on Victoria Avenue

An intoxicated man fell from his bike, spilled his nachos and cheese all over himself and is now waiting to be sent back to Calgary, where he is a suspect in a sexual assault. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

He was hoping for a snack but it didn't go well — he fell — and now he's inside a jail cell.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, police in Brandon, Man., were called about a man "acting weird" on Victoria Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a "very intoxicated" man who had fallen off his bicycle and spilled his snack of nachos and cheese all over him.

A check on his name revealed a warrant for his arrest had been issued by Calgary police for a sexual assault.

The 39-year old man is now behind bars waiting for the Calgary Police Service to arrange to send him back to Alberta. 

