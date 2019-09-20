Brandon police find intoxicated man covered in nachos and cheese, discover warrant for sexual assault

He was hoping for a snack but it didn't go well — he fell — and now he's inside a jail cell.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, police in Brandon, Man., were called about a man "acting weird" on Victoria Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a "very intoxicated" man who had fallen off his bicycle and spilled his snack of nachos and cheese all over him.

A check on his name revealed a warrant for his arrest had been issued by Calgary police for a sexual assault.

The 39-year old man is now behind bars waiting for the Calgary Police Service to arrange to send him back to Alberta.

