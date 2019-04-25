Crash that badly injured cyclist wasn't hit-and-run, police say

A mysterious bicycle crash that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries is no longer being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Christopher Ditchfield, 42, was riding his bike west on the sidewalk along Sargent Avenue near Empress Street in Winnipeg on Sunday afternoon when the incident took place. According to his sister Michelle, he woke up on the pavement with a gash on his face.

"The next thing he knows is he's waking up and a man, he thinks, is asking him if he was OK, does he need an ambulance? And he said 'no why?' and he said 'well, you got hit,'" she told CBC on Wednesday.

Along with the cut to his face, Michelle Ditchfield said her brother suffered three broken vertebrae in his neck and needs surgery on his jaw.

Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray said a pair of officers spent the morning with Ditchfield on Wednesday, but he indicated he wasn't entirely sure what happened.

Police subsequently spoke to a pair of witnesses and came to the conclusion that another vehicle was not involved in the crash.

"The officers continued with their investigation and have determined that the cyclist likely struck a curb in a parking lot near Empress Street and Sargent Avenue, causing him to fall off his bike and cause the injuries," Murray wrote in an email to CBC News Friday.

When contacted on Friday, Michelle Ditchfield said her brother remained hazy about the details of the crash, but didn't dispute the results of the police investigation.