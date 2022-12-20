Woman in critical condition after two-vehicle collision on South Perimeter

One woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision on the Perimeter Highway, one of two crashes on Winnipeg's outer ring road.

Just after 4 p.m. on Monday, a small car collided with a cube truck in the westbound lanes of the Perimeter between the Pembina Highway overpass and Waverley Street, RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre said in an email statement.

Both vehicles were travelling west, he said.

The driver of the car of taken to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre by the STARS air ambulance, spokesperson Blake Robert said. She was in critical condition.

As of 8 p.m., the westbound lanes of the Perimeter remained closed for the RCMP investigation, Manaigre said.

Later on Monday, two pickup trucks were damaged as a result of a collision on the East Perimeter near Dugald Road. One struck a traffic light standard.

As of Monday evening, RCMP were still working to reopen the intersection. There was no immediate word on injuries.

Fire in high-rise damages three suites

On Monday evening, a fire at a Wellington Crescent high-rise building forced dozens of people out of their apartments.

The fire took place in a suite on the 10th floor of The Sutton Place, a tower on Wellington at Stradbrook Avenue, at the western edge of Osborne Village.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, said Platoon Chief Gordon Cannell of the Winnipeg Fire-Paramedic Service.

The suite where the fire started was damaged badly by fire and smoke, Cannell said. Two suites below the fire suffered water damage, while there is smoke damage on the two floors above the fire, he added.

Most residents were expected to return to the building Monday evening. Residents of three most badly damaged apartments won't be able to return, Cannell said.