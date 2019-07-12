A mandolin, a violin, a berimbau — and the tales behind them

Whether they play guitar, harmonica, piano or any other instrument, musicians cherish the tools of their trade.

And often, there's a story behind where the instrument came from — or from whom — or what a musician went through to find it.

In recent weeks, CBC Radio's Up to Speed spoke with several Manitoba musicians about the tales behind their beloved instruments.

Here are a few highlights:

Liz Dyer — violin

A musician with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, for years, Dyer played a violin that was hand-carved by her great-grandfather. He took up making violins as a hobby.

The violin's scroll — the decorative, curved part at the top of the neck — is carved in the shape of a woman's head.

The face of woman, who Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra musician Liz Dyer has named 'Ethel,' is carved in the scroll of her violin. ( Ismaila Alfa/CBC )

"Her name is Ethel," Dyer said.

Dyer and her father, Fred Pickering, don't know who "Ethel" was modelled after.

The violin was hand carved by Dyer's great-grandfather. (Ismaila Alfa/CBC )

"She looks a little like my grandmother," Pickering said.

Regardless, "Ethel" has been on stage with the WSO in Winnipeg, and even New York City's Carnegie Hall.

Liz Dyer has had the violin since she was 16, and played it on stage for years. (Ismaila Alfa/CBC )

Carved in maple, the violin was passed on to Dyer when she was 16.

Dyer has since purchased another violin for her professional work, but still brings "Ethel" out to play from time to time.

Bruce Berven — jarana

Berven, who performs with Winnipeg band The Mariachi Ghost, made his jarana — a small instrument that resembles the "Mexican version of a ukulele" — while in Mexico this spring.

Bruce Berven of The Mariachi Ghost made his jarana while in Mexico. (Travis Golby/CBC )

He said he was staying with luthiers — people who make stringed instruments — during his trip. They gave him the opportunity to build his own guitar.

Berven says he was taught by luthiers how to make the jarana. (Travis Golby/CBC )

"I was overjoyed that this thing — that I got the best chance ever to build — turned out sounding and looking amazing," he said.

"It's an incredible, incredible sound."

Nathan Rogers — mandolin

Rogers's mandolin was played by his father, Stan — a well-known folk musician and songwriter who died in plane crash in 1983, when his son was only three years old.

The mandolin sat unplayed for years at his mother's home, until Nathan Rogers asked to have it one day.

Though his father, Stan, bought the mandolin in the 1970s, Nathan Rogers only started playing it recently. (Travis Golby/CBC )

"My intention was to learn to play it, keep it in good repair," he said.

"Part of taking care of an instrument and making sure that it sounds nice is playing it. It kind of needs the vibration, it needs to sing. If it doesn't, they almost mourn in a way."

The mandolin is still is very good condition, despite being around 40 years old. (Travis Golby/CBC )

A successful musician in his own right, Rogers says he now plays the mandolin on stage and hopes to pass the instrument on to his daughter one day to keep the mandolin in the family.

Idris Knapp — berimbau

It was Idris Knapp's love of a martial art that led him to his instrument of choice.

The berimbau is a single-stringed Afro-Brazilian instrument associated with capoeira — a Brazilian martial art which incorporates dance, acrobatics and music.

Idris Knapp and and his son, Abdul-Aziz Knapp, are berimbau players. The instrument is associated with the Brazilian martial art of capoeira. (CBC )

"It has music, it's based off of a rhythm, building the energy of the fight and the fight itself," Knapp said.

"And as we age it's a little bit more comfortable than doing flying spinning kicks."

Knapp took up capoeira many years ago while living in Indiana. In the last four years, he started practising the martial art again after spotting a poster advertising classes in a health food store.

Knapp was gifted his berimbau from the master at his capoeira club.

The instrument is made up of a long stick and string, and resembles a bow. It really only makes three different sounds, Knapp said.

"So it sounds like 'cheeky dong dong,'" Knapp said.