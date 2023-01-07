Blue Rodeo's Jim Cuddy, son Sam Polley coming to Manitoba for shows in Flin Flon, Killarney, Minnedosa

Sam Polley has been on road trips with his dad before, but he expects it will be a bit different this time around.

Polley and his father — Jim Cuddy of the iconic Canadian roots-rock band Blue Rodeo — are scheduled to play four shows in Manitoba in the coming week, beginning with a Wednesday gig at the R.H. Channing Auditorium in the northwestern city of Flin Flon.

The father-son duo will also stop at Winnipeg's West End Cultural Centre for a sold-out show Thursday, before heading to Minnedosa on Jan. 13 and Killarney on Jan. 14.

Polley has previously played shows together with his dad and older brother, Devin Cuddy, but the upcoming shows in Manitoba will mark the first time Polley and the elder Cuddy will be the only two on stage.

"We've never done anything exactly like this," Polley said Saturday from Toronto.

"I travelled alone with my dad when I was a kid, so I'm sure there'll be a bit of reverting back to old habits, but it'll be fun to do it in a work capacity."

Polley will be joining his father, Jim Cuddy, for four performances in Manitoba, beginning Thursday in Flin Flon. (Submitted by Starfish Entertainment)

Each show will be styled like a songwriter's circle gathering, something Polley is looking forward to.

"It's exciting to be able to do this type of format, and to be able to sit beside someone who's done it a lot and knows it well," he said.

"Not only is it fun because it's my dad, but it's great to watch someone that's a professional at it do it so well."

Toward the end of each show, "we'll just whip it up," he promises. "We've got a bunch of covers we do, which are fun."

Polley and his own band, Sam Polley and the Old Tomorrows, played in the southwestern town of Killarney last July, and he's looking forward to returning.

Killarney — with a population of around 2,500 — also holds a special place in Polley's family history, as his great-grandmother was born there.

His grandmother, who now lives in Brandon, north of Killarney, was especially excited to have Polley come her way to play the 1950s- and '60s-style rockabilly licks, old-country twang and Motown-inspired music his band is known for.

WATCH | Sam Polley and the Old Tomorrows perform in Toronto in 2019:

Polley said he's never been to Minnedosa, another small southwestern community, or Flin Flon, but he's looking forward to those shows.

"These small towns always have really surprisingly beautiful places to play, and the people are always so incredibly appreciative, and love the music," he said.

"They're very fun shows to do, especially for me, who doesn't do a lot of those intimate shows."

Off the beaten path

Cuddy, who co-founded Blue Rodeo in 1984, said he's also looking forward to being back in Manitoba.

He recalled playing at Winnipeg's Walker Theatre, now known as the Burton Cummings Theatre, and returning to become one of the first few musicians to play at the venue after it reopened following a long closure.

Headlining the Winnipeg Folk Fest and playing the Canadian anthem alongside Winnipeg-born recording artist Chantal Kreviazuk for the return of the Winnipeg Jets in October 2011 also make Cuddy's highlight reel — although he admits to still having reservations about the latter performance.

"We didn't do a particularly good job ... but it was still exciting to be there when the Jets came back," he said in an interview.

Now he will have the opportunity to make new Manitoba memories with his youngest son.

"It's exciting for me because these are brand new experiences for Sam," Cuddy said. "He's pretty young and he hasn't toured extensively, and so this is an unusual tour with four dates in Manitoba, and I think it will be very cool."

Blue Rodeo's Jim Cuddy, seen performing here in 2011, says he has fond memories of touring in Manitoba. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)

Like his son, he also says he looks forward to performances outside of bigger centres.

"I love all areas of Canada, and any opportunity to go somewhere off the beaten path is always welcome," he said.

Polley said he just hopes to keep his nerves in check — something his dad believes will be easy for him.

"Sam has always been remarkably calm on stage. I don't know why, but he never seems to have suffered from stage fright. He just grew up a very confident kid. So if he's got nerves about going on stage, he doesn't show them to me."

Up To Speed 3:57 Canadian music legend Jim Cuddy wants to make new music memories with his son Sam Polley Jim Cuddy speaks with CBC's Ethan Butterfield about his string of shows across Manitoba with his son Sam Polley.

Polley says not being alone on stage helps keep the nerves at bay.

"I think I was a lot more fearless as a kid, and I think that spilled into adulthood," he said.

"There's always going to be nerves depending on the show, but [I'm] confident that it will go well and [we'll] push right through."