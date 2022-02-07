Raised on music: Philippines immigrant to represent Canada at world championships

Jovelle Balani, who was born and raised in the Philippines, migrated to Canada in 2018. The avid music fan has a growing vinyl record collection, loves going to vintage stores and considers herself an old soul.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.