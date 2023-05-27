Manitoba government must have known about Jim McCrae's residential school denialism: Murray Sinclair

Former senator Murray Sinclair believes the Manitoba government knew about Jim McCrae's controversial views on residential schools.

McCrae, a former Manitoba politician appointed to a judicial selection committee by the province earlier this month, resigned after concerns were raised Thursday about articles he wrote that downplay the impact of residential schools.

He co-authored a March 2022 article in the Dorchester Review that suggested the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) "promotes a darker view of Canadian history than the facts justify" and inflates the number of people who died at residential schools.

He also wrote two articles published in the Western Standard within the last six months, which claimed far fewer children attended residential schools than the public has been led to believe and questioned the truth behind stories of those who attended.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen recommended McCrae's appointment to the masters appointment committee, which selects judicial officers to the Court of King's Bench. McCrae's three-year term came into effect on May 10.

McCrae previously told CBC News that he resigned because he does not belong on a committee responsible for picking judicial officers if there are concerns about his impartiality.

Despite the accessibility of McCrae's opinion pieces online, Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said he wasn't aware of them after the articles were tabled during Thursday's question period.

McCrae 'proud' of controversial views: Sinclair

But Murray Sinclair, former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), believes the province knew about McCrae's denialism of residential schools.

"Everybody knew about Jim McCrae's views — everybody. He was not very quiet in what he said and he was rather proud, in fact," Sinclair told CBC News.

"He should never have been considered for such an appointment. He is not worthy of any further public audience."

While saying he's "supposed to be the voice of reason," Sinclair says he has no choice but to call out McCrae and others like him. The former senator firmly believes we can't allow people to deny the validity of findings from the TRC and other inquiries involving Indigenous people.

"And Jim McCrae is the worst of them," Sinclair said.

People appointed to provincial boards are recommended by the minister in charge, before a committee of cabinet ministers and MLAs have the final say.

Jennifer Wood, a residential school survivor and NCTR community liaison, says First Nations people should be part of that vetting process.

"To me, that would be reconciliation. It would be equal, it would be fair, it would be the right thing to do in my view," she told CBC News.

"The fact that [McCrae] is downplaying the truth about the unmarked graves, about the abuses in the schools. It's alarming and it is concerning."

She took issue with McCrae's claim that the NCTR "promotes a darker view of Canadian history."

The TRC gave residential school survivors an opportunity to finally tell the truth about their experiences in public, Wood said, adding that survivors wanted validation for abuses they faced and the impacts that came afterwards.

"So don't say that we're promoting 'a darker side.' What we are [doing] is telling the truth, and without understanding, there is no validation."

The provincial government wouldn't go into specifics on McCrae's appointment.