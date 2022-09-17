Murray Sinclair 1st Anishinaabe inductee to Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board citizen hall of fame

Murray Sinclair is a man of many titles — former judge, senator, head of Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission — and his latest comes with a bronze bust made in his likeness that now sits alongside a row of other prominent Manitobans.

This week Sinclair became the first Anishinaabe person inducted into the Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board's citizen hall of fame. The bust was installed Friday at the Diversity Gardens at Assiniboine Park.

Sinclair said he was pleased the board took a look at the absence of Indigenous people in its hall of fame and rectified that.

"I am proud to be the first but I think there probably will be more," he told CBC Up to Speed guest host Shannah-Lee Vidal on Friday. "It's always important for there to be someone that knocks the door down in order to open it up for others following behind."

Sinclair said he is encouraged that with his bust young Indigenous people will see someone like them and the story behind the work he has done.

"I hope that will give them a sense of validation but at the same time it's significant to recognize that they also have to make a commitment to the community and the citizens of their communities," he said.

Earlier this year Sinclair received the Order of Canada for his work championing Indigenous rights and freedoms.

Looking ahead, Sinclair said reconciliation in Canada will occur on a systemic level but only if the federal government develops a plan of action. The same goes for each organization that is responsible for or contributed to the "demise of Indigenous culture, and the loss of Indigenous languages," he said.

Sinclair sits in the ballroom at Rideau Hall after being invested as a companion of the Order of Canada and receiving a Meritorious Service Cross in Ottawa in May. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Schools hold a particularly important role in propelling reconciliation forward, as they were for so long "the ultimate barrier for Indigenous youth to gain some sense of validity," he said.

"Schools for the longest part basically taught a white supremacist education to all children," Sinclair said.

"No effort was made to teach Indigenous and non-Indigenous children the truth about themselves, and that's caused the relationship between Indigenous students and non-Indigenous students, and consequently Indigenous and non-Indigenous adults to be impaired by the fact that Indigenous people have been told that they are inferior."

Asked whether he has any outstanding accomplishments he hopes to add to his list, Sinclair said if he could focus on one thing it would be educating those in the legal system "to understand the way that the law works and should work and also to understand what Indigenous law is all about."

"That is an area of expertise that has a tremendous impact on the lives Canadians everywhere," he said.

Sinclair becomes the first Anishinaabe person to be inducted into the Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board citizens hall of fame (Darin Morash/CBC)

Sinclair said he would like the Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board selection committee to consider adding more Indigenous community members to the hall of fame in the coming years, with a focus on elder women.

One strong candidate, Sinclair said, is Indigenous activist, entrepreneur and politician Mary Richard.

"She was a really strong contributor to the Indigenous community through the [Indian and Métis Friendship Centre] as well as Thunderbird House, but there are others as well … who have done some significant work."