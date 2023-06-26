Murray Parker, a longtime CBC broadcaster and weather forecaster, is being remembered for his pursuit of adventure and love for his family.

The veteran broadcaster died June 9 in Winnipeg. He was 86.

Parker started his career as a teenager, hosting a late-night radio music show, but was best known as a weather reporter and announcer on CBC.

"He was very curious about the world," Kelly Parker, 60, said about his dad.

"There was not much that you could bring up to him — whether it was about history or about current events — that he wasn't already up to speed on."

Early in his career, Parker was the radio personality on the late Saturday night music show Parker's Penthouse.

WATCH | Murray Parker retires from CBC Manitoba in 1991:

Remembering veteran CBC broadcaster Murray Parker Duration 1:52 Murray Parker, a longtime CBC broadcaster and weather forecaster, died June 9 in Winnipeg. He was 86. He started his career as a teenager, hosting a late-night radio music show, but was best known as a weather reporter and announcer on CBC Manitoba. When he retired in 1991, 24Hours host Sandra Lewis looked back on his career.

He started working at the CBC in mid-1960s. He was a weather forecaster on CBC Winnipeg's 24Hours television news show for several years, a game show host for Trivia, and an announcer for Reach for the Top. He also co-hosted the Children's Miracle Telethon and News at Noon.

Parker moved on to covering sports in the mid-1970s, hosting CBC's national coverage of the Olympics in Montreal in 1976.

But he soon moved back to weather reporting, working with the CBC until his retirement in the early 1990s. He returned for another stint as weatherman in 2007.

"Professionalism was paramount to him, and doing things the right way and doing the job the right way," Kelly said.

Even outside the office, Parker got everything he could out of life, his son said. He was a seasoned traveller, visiting Britain, France and Belgium with his sons and Syria, Turkey and Lebanon with a close friend.

"He got everything out of life that he could," Kelly said.

He loved animals and spent time volunteering at a wildlife rehabilitation centre, and he was an "information junkie" who loved reading about aviation and military history, Kelly said.

"I think probably anybody that knew him would describe him as a character," he said. "He had a lot of charisma."

Parker even took up skydiving after doing a 1977 feature in Gimli, Man., for the 24Hours newscast.

"He cared about people. He cared deeply about his friends and his co-workers," Kelly said.

He beat cancer before he developed an infection that took his life. He is survived by his partner, Arvel Gray, also a former CBC television journalist who hosted News at Noon, and his sons Jeff, Kelly, Mike and their families.

"He had a great life, and his family loved him," Kelly said. "He lived at large … and we try to follow that example."