Jury finds man guilty of 2nd-degree murder for stabbing death of foster home manager in 2018
A jury has found Kane Moar guilty of second-degree murder in the death of foster home manager Ricardo Hibi two years ago.
Eleven jurors delivered the decision against Moar Thursday night, after a trial presided over by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Vic Toews in Winnipeg.
Hibi, 34, was stabbed to death at a foster home he was managing on McGee Street in Winnipeg in December 2018.
Deliberations were delayed earlier this week after one of the jurors developed symptoms of COVID-19 and had to be tested.
Masks became mandatory in Manitoba courtrooms in July after a courthouse employee tested positive.
Moar will be sentenced on Nov. 12.
