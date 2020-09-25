Skip to Main Content
Jury finds man guilty of 2nd-degree murder for stabbing death of foster home manager in 2018
A jury has found Kane Moar guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a foster home manager two years ago.

Kane Moar fatally stabbed Ricardo Hibi, 34, at McGee Street foster home he managed

Kane Moar was found guilty of second-degree murder Thursday by an 11-person jury. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

A jury has found Kane Moar guilty of second-degree murder in the death of foster home manager Ricardo Hibi two years ago.

Eleven jurors delivered the decision against Moar Thursday night, after a trial presided over by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Vic Toews in Winnipeg.

Hibi, 34, was stabbed to death at a foster home he was managing on McGee Street in Winnipeg in December 2018. 

Deliberations were delayed earlier this week after one of the jurors developed symptoms of COVID-19 and had to be tested.

Masks became mandatory in Manitoba courtrooms in July after a courthouse employee tested positive.

Moar will be sentenced on Nov. 12.

With files from the Canadian Press

