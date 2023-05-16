Girlfriend of homicide victim testifies at murder trial of Eric Wildman

The girlfriend of a Manitoba man killed during an alleged botched robbery testified Tuesday at a murder trial about the last time she saw him alive.

Cristin Wise testified she was with Clifford Joseph at their shared home in a rural area northeast of Winnipeg on June 6, 2021, when he mentioned he was going to a neighbour's home.

Wise said Joseph told her he was planning to take a trailer winch from the property.

Eric Wildman, 36, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Joseph, 40, whose body was found in July 2021.

A Crown attorney has told jurors they will hear evidence during the trial that suggests Wildman ran over Joseph and shot him three times.

Wise told court she went looking for Joseph after he didn't return home and later found his truck, with his keys and phone inside, abandoned on a nearby property.

She also found his shoes, hat and headlamp.

Joseph's body wasn;t located until about a month later, near the property.

The jury trial began Monday and is scheduled to last four weeks