The trial of Perez Cleveland, accused in the 2016 murder of a woman whose body was found in a barrel behind a Waverley Heights home, begins Tuesday in a Winnipeg courtroom.

Cleveland, 46, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Jennifer Barrett.

Barrett, originally from Sudbury, Ont., died in August 2016 after police believe she was assaulted for several days.

The 42-year-old woman's body was placed in a drum in the backyard of the house with chemicals to speed up decomposition, according to police. Her remains were discovered in December of that year and her identity was confirmed through DNA tests.

Cleveland will stand trial over the next three weeks before a jury and Court of Queen's Bench Justice Glenn Joyal.

Jessica Reid, then 34, of Winnipeg, and Holley Alyssa Sullivan, then 28, of Calgary were arrested in February 2017 and charged with accessory after the fact in connection to Barrett's killing.

Sullivan, who pleaded guilty, is serving a three-year sentence. Reid's trial is scheduled for January.

Jennifer Barrett was 42 when her body was found in a drum behind a home in Waverley Heights. Her brother says she was proud of her nursing training and work; she is pictured here after graduation. (Submitted by Jason Barrett)

Cleveland is being represented by defence lawyers Steve Brennan and Jordan Smith, while Chris Vanderhooft and Breta Passler will handle the case for the Crown.

Barrett had worked as a nurse and had a child in Ontario. She grew increasingly out of touch with her family after she moved from Sudbury in 2012 and ultimately settled in Winnipeg, according to her family.

Cleveland is a Canadian citizen who was born in the U.S.