Texas murder suspect illegally crossed border into Manitoba, RCMP warn

Derek Whisenand is wanted in Texas for murder and is the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant. (RCMP)

A man accused of murder in Texas is believed to be in Canada after illegally crossing the border into Manitoba, say RCMP.

Derek Whisenand, 27, has been evading police in the United States and sometime during the week of June 24, he snuck into Manitoba near Haskett, just north of Walhalla, North Dakota.

Police believe he then travelled to Winnipeg and may now have moved on to eastern Canada.

Whisenand is now the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

He described as six feet tall and weighing 230 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen with a black goatee.

He is travelling with a large, brindle-coloured mixed breed dog — possibly a mix of a German shepherd and pit bull or boxer.

He may be armed and is considered dangerous, and is not to be approached, RCMP warn.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911 or the RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team at 204-324-9177.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online.