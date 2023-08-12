Content
Manitoba

2 dead, 1 injured after apparent murder-suicide in Morris: RCMP

A 65-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man are dead following an apparent murder-suicide at a home in the RM of Morris, RCMP said in a statement on Saturday.

3 individuals share familial connection, RCMP say

A police car.
RCMP officers found a 32-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead in a home in Morris, about 70 kilometres south of Winnipeg, on Saturday. They also treated a 59-year-old man for non-life-threatening injuries. (CBC)

RCMP said they received a report that the man shot the woman and wounded a 59-year-old man before the 32-year-old man shot himself.

At about 12:35 a.m. Saturday, Morris RCMP and officers from Emerson and St-Pierre-Jolys responded to the home in the town, about 70 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

They found the 32-year-old and 65-year-old dead in the home and treated the 59-year-old for non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

The three individuals share a familial connection, RCMP said. They are not searching for any other suspects.

Morris RCMP, major crime services and RCMP forensic identification services are investigating.

