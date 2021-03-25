Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 10-month-old girl

A 25-year-old Saskatchewan man has been charged in the death of a 10-month-old girl in northern Manitoba.

Robert Alexander Bear was arrested Tuesday in Sandy Bay, Sask., about 90 kilometres northwest of the town of Flin Flon., Man., where the unresponsive baby was found at a home in August 2020.

The girl was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead.

The death became a homicide investigation in January, when RCMP received information suggesting the baby's injuries were not accidental, police said in a news release.

Bear, who is from Sandy Bay but was living in the same home as the girl at the time of her death, is charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Arrangements are currently being made to return him to Manitoba for a court appearance.

