Skip to Main Content
1st-degree murder charges laid after Stony Mountain inmate dies

1st-degree murder charges laid after Stony Mountain inmate dies

Two men at a federal prison in Manitoba have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a fellow inmate.

Nolan Randal Thomas died after altercation with two other inmates, RCMP say

CBC News ·
A 26-year-old man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead in his cell at Stony Mountain Institution on Nov. 2. (CBC)

Two men at a federal prison in Manitoba have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a fellow inmate.

Nolan Randal Thomas, 26, was found unresponsive in his cell at Stony Mountain Institution just before 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 2.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, RCMP said Thomas had suffered life-threatening injuries after an altercation with the two other inmates.

Todd Jeffrey Irving, 47, and Cory Edward Derdak, 26, are both charged with first-degree murder.

Mounties from the Stonewall detachment and the RCMP major crime services continue to investigate.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories