RCMP arrest 3 men in homicide of man found in burnt-out car near Brandon

RCMP have arrested three men in connection with the homicide of a Brandon man whose body was found in the trunk of a burnt-out vehicle last October.

The remains of James Vernon Giesbrecht, 37, were found in the trunk of stolen 2007 Honda Accord in the rural municipality of Cornwallis in October, but he wasn't identified until January.

At a news conference Tuesday, Manitoba RCMP Supt. Rob Lasson said police have charged Redstone Wombdiska, 28, and Joseph Lindsay, 36, with first-degree murder in Giesbrecht's death.

Christopher Cutlip, 40, has been charged with second-degree murder, as police believe he had a less active role in the killing, investigators alleged Tuesday.

All three were already in custody at the time of their arrests, says an RCMP news release.

RCMP are held a news conference at 'D' Division headquarters in Winnipeg Tuesday. (Google Street View)

Lasson said police believe Giesbrecht knew his killers and was "lured to his death", describing the homicide as "calculated and planned".

Giesbrecht didn't die as a result of the car fire and was dead before his body was placed in the car, Lasson said.

The car was then set on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence, he said.

Though the car Giesbrecht was found in was stolen from somewhere in Regina, police say the person who stole it wasn't involved in the homicide, Lasson said.

Giesbrecht was reported missing in December 2022 but hadn't been in touch with his family since October, police previously said.

Police also previously said his family believed he may have been living in a homeless encampment, but on Tuesday, lead investigator Sgt. Richard Sherring said Giesbrecht was living in a residence in Brandon around the time of this death.

Sherring said he couldn't comment on how Giesbrecht died but said the victim knew his killers through the drug subculture in Brandon.

Investigators believe Giesbrecht was killed at a home in Brandon in the early hours of Oct. 13, 2022, the same day his remains were found, Sherring said.