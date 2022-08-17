Murder charge stayed in 83-year-old's death after accused dies, province says

A murder charge in the death of an 83-year-old man was stayed earlier this month after the man accused in the 2022 Winnipeg killing died, the province says.

Roman Demczyszak, 60, was charged in December with second-degree murder in the death of Pajo (Paul) Radocaj, whose body was found in a house on Cathedral Avenue near McGregor Street on Aug. 16, 2022.

The charge against Demczyszak was stayed on Aug. 1, a court spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the province said in an email the decision was made after Demczyszak died.

At the time of Demczyszak's arrest, police said investigators believed he and Radocaj didn't know each other before the homicide, and met through acquaintances before the 83-year-old was assaulted.