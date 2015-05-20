Crown will stay 2nd-degree murder charge in connection with 1985 death of Manitoba man

A second-degree murder charge in a Manitoba cold case from 1985 will be stayed on Wednesday, a Crown prosecutor has confirmed.

Lee Norman Pischke was charged in 2015 in connection with the death of Michael Kalanza, 30 years after he disappeared from the community of Faulkner, in Manitoba's Interlake.

Prosecutor Ari Millo says the Crown will enter a stay of proceedings on Wednesday morning, when Pischke is set to appear in a Winnipeg court.

"We've made the assessment that the case no longer meets our charging standard," Millo wrote in an email Tuesday.

Kalanza was 80 when he disappeared from Faulkner, about 200 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

A group of Grade 9 students from Ashern Central School discovered his remains more than a decade later, while on a field trip to the old Spearhill limestone quarry in 1997.

RCMP told reporters in 2015 a review of the case had "created new investigative pathways."

Some DNA evidence was resubmitted for further testing with updated technology and further forensic analysis was performed using techniques not available during the initial investigation, police said.

At the time, RCMP spokesperson Bert Paquet called the investigation "one of the most challenging" officers had dealt with from a forensic perspective.

Pischke, a resident of the rural municipality of Grahamdale, was 50 when he was arrested in 2015.

A second man, a 53-year-old from Winnipeg, was also arrested in connection with the case at the time but was subsequently released.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said Tuesday no one else has been charged in connection with Kalanza's death.

The investigation will remain open, he said.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the Historical Case Unit tip line at 204-984-6447 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by texting "tipman" plus a message to CRIMES (274637).