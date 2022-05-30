Murder charge laid in death of woman in The Maples neighbourhood

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Winnipeg woman on Saturday night.

The victim, Tessa Perry, 31, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being assaulted in The Maples neighbourhood, and later died of her injuries.

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to reports of an assault on Marlow Court near Inkster Boulevard, police said in a news release on Sunday.

They found Perry unconscious and suffering from upper-body injuries.

Perry is Winnipeg's 23rd homicide victim of 2022, and the third Indigenous woman to be killed in three weeks.

On May 16, Rebecca Contois, 24, was found dead in North Kildonan. On May 19, Doris Trout, 25, was found deceased in an apartment lobby on Kennedy Avenue in downtown Winnipeg.

Justin Alfred Robinson, 29, has been charged with second-degree murder and failure to comply with a probation order.

More from CBC Manitoba: