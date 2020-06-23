Teen found in Alberta, charged with 1st-degree murder in Winnipeg

A 17-year-old wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a gang-related killing in Winnipeg's William Whyte neighbourhood last month has been arrested in Alberta and charged with first-degree murder.

The teen was found in Red Deer and arrested by RCMP on June 17, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Tuesday.

Because he is a minor, the teen's identity has not been released.

Nairne Chapais died after being found with gunshot wounds on the front steps of a house on Selkirk Avenue, between Arlington and Parr streets, on May 21.

An officer takes a man into custody outside a hotel in Winnipeg's Exchange District on May 27. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

Two other men — Tyler Ryan Kenneth Jack, 21, and Clarence Raymon Scott, 30 — are also charged with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide.

They were taken into custody on May 27 after being tracked down at an Exchange District hotel.