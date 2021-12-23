Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in May stabbing death

Winnipeg police have charged a man in connection with a homicide in the city's North End earlier this year — but they had to go to Alberta to do it.

Thomas Alexander Anderson, 27, was in a Calgary jail for other offences when Winnipeg police investigators travelled there Monday to make an arrest for the death of Stuart Bruce Fritzley.

Anderson was returned to Winnipeg, where he is from, and charged soon after, police said in a news release Wednesday.

They believe he was known to Fritzley, 35, and the two men had been together when Fritzley was stabbed around 6 a.m. on May 25.

Officers found Fritzley on Magnus Avenue, between Arlington and Sinclair streets, and gave him first aid before he was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

The police service's homicide unit is still looking for help in locating and identifying a woman who may have information regarding the incident.

The public was first asked in the summer for help in finding the woman, who is believed to be in her early to mid-20s and was in the vicinity when Fritzley was stabbed.

Winnipeg police believe this woman could have vital information about the homicide of Stuart Fritzley on May 25. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

They released surveillance photos of her in September and re-released them on Wednesday.

Anyone who can help identify her or who may have relevant information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).