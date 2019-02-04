City rejects business' plans to put up colourful mural, citing bylaws

A St. Vital business' plans to paint a colourful, detailed mural of an underwater scene have hit a road block after the city's board of adjustment ruled the design contained too much of the business' logo.

Derrick Jameson, co-owner of Into the Blue — a St. Anne's Road store selling a wide variety of tropical fish — said his business wanted to paint the mural to beautify the neighbourhood.

A drawing of the mural shows the business' logo painted in white with an underwater backdrop full of fish and marine life in the background. It would be painted on a bare wall facing a side street.

The business applied for a variance to allow for the mural to go ahead, because its logo takes up a large portion of the design.

Derrick Jameson, co-owner of Into the Blue, said his business wanted to paint the mural to beautify the neighbourhood. (Travis Golby/CBC)

A report for the board of adjustment said that while the design is attractive, city officials recommended rejecting the variance application because the business logo took up too much of the mural and the variance was too significant.

The logo is 300 per cent greater than the permitted sign surface area of 25 per cent, according to the report.

Jameson said he was hoping the board would see past that.

The side street blank wall where the mural was to go. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"I thought it was really beautiful and I thought they would see that," he said.

Jameson said he thinks he could make a compromise with the city, but still thinks the logo is a key part of the mural.

"I mean, if I'm putting a big ocean on the wall I'd like to have, you know, my name on it or at least you know like the business or the logo in there, because it's a big part of who we are, what what we do," he said.

Into the Blue on St. Anne's Road sells a wide variety of tropical fish. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Mural could be distracting for drivers, councillor says

St. Vital Coun. Brian Mayes said he agrees with the city's decision to reject Into the Blue's application, pointing out that the mural is close to a busy intersection where an eight-year-old boy was struck by a truck and killed last February.

The collision happened when the boy was using a pedestrian crosswalk at Varennes Avenue and St. Anne's Road on Feb. 13, 2018.

While Mayes said he thinks the design looks great, he said he didn't think adding a large, distracting mural near that intersection was in the community's best interest.

St. Vital Coun. Brian Mayes says he doesn't think the mural is a good idea at such a busy intersection along St. Anne's Road. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

"That intersection has a history and there's a lot of emotion in the community about that crosswalk," he said.

"The artwork looks great, I have no criticism of that. It's just, why would you want to create a distraction right there? I have a real issue with that."

Into the Blue and their signmaker will appeal the city's rejection on Feb. 7. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Jameson and the company that was prepared to paint the mural, S.R.S. Sign Service, are now appealing the decision. The matter is set to come before the city's appeal committee on Feb. 7.