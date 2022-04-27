Winnipeg's Munroe Library reopens after $220K renovation
Northeast Winnipeg library now features larger children's area, tutorial room for group meetings
Munroe Library in northeast Winnipeg has reopened to visitors following a months-long renovation.
The library now features a larger children's area, along with a new service desk, an interior book return with improved accessibility, and a tutorial room that can be booked for studying or small group meetings.
"It is a pleasure to officially open this newly upgraded library for people to engage, learn, and grow," Mayor Brian Bowman said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference to officially reopen the library, which closed for the renovations last October.
Elmwood-East Kildonan Coun. Jason Schreyer said the library on London Street, east of Gateway Road, is now "prepared more than ever to provide an excellent array of services to our community."
This $220,000 renovation was funded through Winnipeg Public Library's interior infrastructure capital funding.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?