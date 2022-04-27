Winnipeg's Munroe Library reopens after $220K renovation

Munroe Library in northeast Winnipeg has reopened to visitors following a months-long renovation.

The library now features a larger children's area, along with a new service desk, an interior book return with improved accessibility, and a tutorial room that can be booked for studying or small group meetings.

"It is a pleasure to officially open this newly upgraded library for people to engage, learn, and grow," Mayor Brian Bowman said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference to officially reopen the library, which closed for the renovations last October.

Elmwood-East Kildonan Coun. Jason Schreyer said the library on London Street, east of Gateway Road, is now "prepared more than ever to provide an excellent array of services to our community."

This $220,000 renovation was funded through Winnipeg Public Library's interior infrastructure capital funding.