Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton brings Crown services into portfolio

Manitoba's municipal relations minister has absorbed a new responsibility into his portfolio for the upcoming legislative session.

On top of his existing responsibilities, MLA Jeff Wharton was sworn into cabinet Thursday afternoon as the minister responsible for Crown services, a spokesperson for the province said.

"As the minister for Crown services, Jeff Wharton will continue to build upon the work of improving the performance of our Crown corporations as they provide important services to Manitobans," Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said in a news release Thursday.

While the swearing-in makes Wharton the minister responsible for both municipal relations and Crown services, it is unclear whether the later is an interim role.

A spokesperson for the province said there is no further information at this time on whether that's the case, or when the person who holds the position might change.

The position was previously held by former St. Vital MLA Colleen Mayer, who was unseated by the NDP's Jamie Moses on Sept. 10.

The change makes Wharton now responsible for supporting Crown corporations including Manitoba Hydro, Manitoba Public Insurance, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries and the Manitoba Centennial Centre Corporation.

"Premier Pallister has been clear about our government's objectives for the first 100 days and I am honoured to be part of the team [that] will deliver on those commitments to Manitobans," Wharton said in the news release.

The Manitoba legislature will resume on Monday.