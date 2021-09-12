Manitobans raise about $25,000 for research into a rare form of blood cancer

Winnipeg's Carol Porco walked with a group of friends and family on Sunday for a cause that's close to her heart.

She was among about 30 people who took part in the Multiple Myeloma March, a five kilometre walk in the city, to raise money for a cure for the little-known form of blood cancer that affects about 3,400 Canadians a year.

Porco was diagnosed with myeloma in June of 2018. She'd been experiencing soreness and a lack of mobility, but thought it was due to rheumatoid arthritis. When she heard the news she couldn't believe it.

"All of a sudden one kid walks in, another kid walks in, my partner walked in and they're all upset and I'm going: 'Oh my God, this is like for real,'" she said.

"You hear of lung cancer, you hear of breast cancer, but I didn't have a clue what multiple myeloma meant."

Members of Carol's Crusaders walked in Winnipeg's Multiple Myeloma March on Sunday in support of Carol Porco, who was diagnosed with the blood cancer in 2018. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Multiple myeloma, also known as myeloma, is the second most common form of blood cancer, which affects a type of immune cell called the plasma cell, found in the bone marrow, according to the the national charity Myeloma Canada, which holds the fundraising walk.

Everyday, nine Canadians are diagnosed, the charity said, yet in spite of its growing prevalence, the disease remains relatively unknown.

About 44 per cent of people diagnosed with multiple myeloma will survive for at least five years, according to the Canadian Cancer Society. There are many treatments and while some can help for a while, the cancer often comes back, and the disease is considered to be incurable.

Porco's daughter Maria Marinelli said the treatments have been very important and have given her more time with her mom. However, it was originally difficult to find people who knew what the specialized treatment options were, she said.

"The amount of treatments and different treatments are really paramount for families, giving them the gift of time," Marinelli said.

Porco's family wants to help raise money for multiple myeloma research so people with the disease can live longer and better lives.

Fundraising goal

So far, groups in Manitoba have raised about $25,000 for myeloma research. About 30 communities across the country have walks for the cause and people can do virtual challenges too. Myeloma Canada hopes to raise $600,000 for research this year.

Porco said her stem-cell transplant and chemotherapy have enabled her to do the things she loves most — spending time with loved ones.

"I'm still alive and I'm very happy to say that," Porco said. "The three years [since being diagnosed] have been packed full of seeing our new grandchild, my daughter moved to a new house, we got to fix it up for her and all this kind of stuff.

"I wouldn't have been able to do that without the treatments available."