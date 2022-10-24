Multicultural tea festival in Winnipeg brings hundreds together to connect over tea and food

After a pandemic pause, a multicultural tea festival returned to Winnipeg on Sunday as part of Islamic History Month.

Between 400 and 500 people came out to the Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain to sample tea and food from different countries, including Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, China and Ukraine.

"They basically bring in their culture along with their famous tea and snacks," event co-ordinator Asra Waleed said.

Tea is a staple in many cultures, she said, and they all have different ways of preparing and serving it.

"Tea [time] is the place where everybody unwinds themselves, and I believe that is the time when people connect with each other," she said.

The event, which was hosted by the Islamic Social Services Association, included live performances and presentations from a variety of ethno-cultural and faith communities.

Volunteer Sarah Al-Kinani was working at the Iraqi booth, which served a black tea with cardamom spice, which adds a powerful sweet bite to the tea.

"We have to make it dark because otherwise it's considered disrespectful if you make it light, or [like] you're kicking the guest out," Al-Kinani explained.

She usually drinks tea once a day, but in Iraq, people will have it four or five times a day.

"Every family will have the kettle on the stove all day. And our doors are open for our guests, so when they come, it's ready for them. That's the first thing we serve them," she said.

The tea was served with sesame biscuits and a stuffed vegetables dish called dolma.

Ukrainian newcomer Inna Polishchuk served black tea and a variety of perogies at the tea festival's first-ever Ukrainian kiosk. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

This year's event featured an Indigenous drum circle and dancing. It also had its first-ever Ukrainian kiosk, curated by newcomers to Canada.

"It's important to tell people about Ukrainian culture and food," said Inna Polishchuk. "[Back home] we always ask our friends to come to our house to have some tea … and hang out."

Sunday's festival was funded in part by the federal and provincial governments.