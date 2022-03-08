Roughly 20 vehicles involved in collision on McGillivray Boulevard: Winnipeg police

Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg police are currently on scene at a major multi-vehicle collision on McGillivray Boulevard, near the Perimeter Highway.

Winnipeg police told CBC News early Tuesday afternoon that approximately 20 cars were involved in the collision.

Headingley RCMP responded to the multi-vehicle crash just after noon, an RCMP spokesperson said in an email.

There were injuries, but the spokesperson could not provide any details on those yet.

In a tweet shortly after 1 p.m., RCMP said McGillivray was closed from McCreary Road to the Perimeter. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> are currently on scene of a multi-vehicle collision on McGillivray Blvd. McGillivray is closed from McCreary Rd to the Perimeter. Please avoid the area. <a href="https://t.co/JRgWDXjITy">pic.twitter.com/JRgWDXjITy</a> —@rcmpmb

Kon Paseschnikoff owns Bee Boyzz Honey & Meadery at 4742 McGillivray Blvd., just over a kilometre northeast of the Perimeter Highway. The collision is about 400 metres from his driveway, he told CBC News in a phone call around 2 p.m.

He couldn't see how many vehicles were involved, but said he could see three or four ambulances at the scene.

Two ambulances had already left the scene with their lights on, Paseschnikoff said.