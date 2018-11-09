Multiple Winnipeg police officers assaulted in less than 24 hours over the weekend

Several Winnipeg police officers were assaulted on the job in less than 24 hours on Saturday, police say, including some with weapons and others with a vehicle.

Shortly after 5 a.m. officers responded to a call about a man carrying several knives in an multi-suite building on Wellington Crescent.

When officers tried to arrest the man, he pulled a 13-inch knife and threatened to stab and kill them, police allege.

Officers tried talking to the man, before deploying their Tasers unsuccessfully.

The man then fled, still armed with several knives, and barricaded himself in a nearby room.

After two hours, the man was arrested without further incident and was taken to hospital for an existing medical condition.

A 23-year-old Winnipeg man was charged with assaulting police officers with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

Man swinging bat

Later that evening at around 7 p.m. police were called to Ralph Avenue West, between Hoka Street and Madeline Street, for a report of a violent man.

Officers found an intoxicated man had barricaded himself in a garage and was striking items with a bat, police say.

When he noticed the officers, the man walked towards them swinging the bat and yelling, police say. He then backed away and continued to smash doors and walls.

Tactical support officers came to the scene and were able to take the man into custody by about 8:30.

A 54-year-old Winnipeg man is charged with assaulting police officers and carrying a weapon.

Officer's foot driven over

At around 11:30 p.m. officers spotted a Dodge Caravan being driven erratically near Ellice Avenue and McGee Street.

The vehicle came to a stop after being followed by police. When officers walked toward the vehicle, police say the driver put the van in reverse and drove toward the officers who were forced to jump out of the way.

One of the officers approached the passenger side of the vehicle and ordered the driver to stop as it kept backing up. The driver then drove the car forward, police say, and drove over an officer's foot before speeding away.

The vehicle was found later on Agnes Street, between Ellice Avenue and St. Matthews Avenue. The police helicopter, Air1, was able to spot a person trying to jump a fence in the area and led officers on the ground to them.

Officers identified the person as being the driver of the vehicle that drove at officers and there was a brief struggle, police say, before the visibly intoxicated driver was arrested.

A 42-year-old woman was charged with driving drunk and dangerous operation of a vehicle. She also faces charges of assaulting police officers, resisting arrest, and driving without a license.