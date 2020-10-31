Winnipeg killer 'pacing,' 'stressed' on day of escape from B.C. prison

Court documents are shedding light on what led a convicted Winnipeg murderer to walk away from his British Columbia prison and remain on the lam for months before being nabbed not far from the southern U.S. border.

Two to three weeks before Oct. 29, 2020, Roderick Muchikekwanape got a phone call and it was bad news from a parole officer, inmates told Mission RCMP officers investigating his sudden disappearance.

The suspicion was that the convicted killer had a work release setback, one inmate told them.

Prison officials would say upon his arrest this year Muchikekwanape was on a path toward freedom, "transitioning for release" after serving two decades behind bars of his life sentence for the brutal 1998 sexual assault and murder of Kimberley Clarke in Winnipeg.

On the day he vanished from Mission Institution, which is located in the city of Mission, just east of Vancouver, more things with Muchikekwanape seemed off: He usually cooked dinner for two other inmates and they sat down to eat promptly at 7 p.m.

But this day, the meal came earlier and Muchikekwanape was seen "pacing back and forth in the kitchen … and appeared stressed," Const. Darcy Burke's recounting of the RCMP investigation says.

No one at the prison saw him again after 7 p.m, when he was last seen wearing dark clothing. When he wasn't accounted for that night, prison staff called police.

Investigators also learned he'd talked to another inmate about wanting to go to the U.S.

It proved in the end to be a solid tip.

It was only a few months earlier that Muchikekwanape had been transferred to B.C. from Manitoba's Stony Mountain Institution, which is just north of Winnipeg in the community of Stony Mountain.

He was being held in the minimum-security area of the prison, which is not fenced. It houses offenders who the Correctional Service of Canada deems the lowest security risk.

Spotted near Seattle

In November, RCMP got a call from U.S. law enforcement saying a person matching Muchikekwanape's description was spotted outside Seattle. Not long after, Mounties sent a formal arrest request back to them, the court documents state.

But it wouldn't be until March 25 that Muchikekwanape, who uses three aliases, was arrested at a hospital in San Diego, more than 2,200 kilometres south of Mission. It hasn't been revealed why he was there.

He remains in California awaiting a July extradition hearing in a U.S. federal court. If he's returned to Canada, he will face a charge of being unlawfully at large, justice officials said.

Neither the time he spends locked up there nor his months on the run will come off his prison time for killing Clarke, 36.

Muchikekwanape brutally killed the mother of three underneath Winnipeg's Redwood Bridge (now the Harry Lazarenko Bridge) as she was walking home in July 1998.

Her family, including niece Courtney Bear, testified at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in 2017 about her death.

In extradition court documents, Correctional Service of Canada lawyer Daniel Alonso Veas-Henriquez suggests Muchikekwanape won't get another shot at parole if he's returned and he'll be behind bars for the rest of his life.

"If the U.S.A. extradites Mr. Muchikekwanape back to Canada in accordance with this request, he will be required to serve the remaining term of his sentence in custody," Veas-Henriquez said.