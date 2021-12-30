MPI issuing rebate cheques to drivers for the 3rd time since the start of COVID-19 pandemic

Manitoba drivers can look forward to some extra cash from Manitoba Public Insurance in the new year for the third time since the pandemic began.

The public insurer says it will return $312 million to ratepayers, which averages out about $328 per customer, according to a news release.

MPI expects about 578,000 customers will receive rebate cheques in the mail by mid-February.

Refunds will be calculated based on Autopac premiums paid between Nov. 22, 2020 and Dec. 9, 2021. They are expected to be about 27 per cent of each customer's annual Autopac premium.

Customers planning on moving should let MPI know by Jan. 12, 2022 to ensure their cheque goes to the right address.

This latest refund follows a $110-million rebate MPI issued in the spring , which was also due to a drop in collision claims, as well as stronger than anticipated year-end numbers.

MPI also issued $69 million in refunds in December 2020 for the same reasons.