MPI warns customers of text message scam

Manitoba Public Insurance is cautioning clients not to fall for a text message scam involving email transfers.

The text, which purports to be from MPI, asks the receiver to click on a link to get a refund via an e-transfer. Different phone numbers have been used in the scam, a news release from MPI said Monday.

MPI wants customers to know it doesn't conduct business in this manner, so the text messages are not legitimate.

Concerned customers are asked to contact either their Autopac broker or MPI's Contact Centre: 204-985-7000.

