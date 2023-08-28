MPI workers hit picket lines as union calls on government to return to bargaining table

Placards were handed out as picket lines were launched around Manitoba Public Insurance outlets and service centres on Monday morning.

About 1,700 unionized MPI workers across the province went on strike at 7:30 a.m. after an agreement on a new contract could not be reached during weekend bargaining with the Crown corporation. Close to 1,200 of those workers are in Winnipeg.

"It's unfortunate that Manitobans, again, have to pay the price for their government's inability to bargain with workers," Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union president Kyle Ross said Monday outside the MPI service centre on Main Street at Anderson Avenue in Winnipeg.

The MPI strike started as Liquor Marts reopened after 1,400 Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries employees accepted a new contract and ended more than a month of job action on Sunday. Those workers are also represented by MGEU.

Workers check in for their picket line on Monday outside the MPI service centre on Main Street in Winnipeg. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"These workers don't want to be on strike. We just feel we have no choice when you put these unfair offers on the table," Ross said about the MPI workers.

"Hopefully the employer will come back to the table and we can come to a place where we can settle this. We've told them we're open all day, every day, ready to bargain, [but] they won't engage."

He repeated many of the same lines he used during the Liquor & Lotteries strike, specifically that workers are seeking an offer on par with what Premier Heather Stefanson and other elected provincial officials are getting. Those are raises of 3.3 per cent this year and another 3.6 per cent in 2024 and likely 2025.

On the weekend, MPI said it had offered a four-year deal that included two per cent annual general wage increases over four years, a one per cent market adjustment on wages for about 75 per cent of union members, and a 3.5 per cent wage jump for employees when they reach the top of their pay grades.

The offer also included a one-time $1,800 signing bonus, equating to 2.8 per cent of the average salary, and other monetary enhancements that total 1.7 per cent of the average salary, MPI said.

MGEU said the 17 per cent figure only applies to about half of unionized workers.

Ross repeatedly called for the government to return to the negotiating table.

"It's really upon them to pick a day or pick a time and we'll be there. We just need them to show up," he said.

"As soon as we started having discussions with MBLL, we resolved it within two days."

Currently, there are no talks scheduled, Ross said.

"We'll be back tomorrow if they come today with a fair deal. The government's the one pulling the strings behind the scenes."