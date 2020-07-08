MPI to resume booking road tests after pandemic leads to more than 4,000 cancellations

Drivers wanting to get behind the wheel of a variety of different vehicles will get their shot starting Wednesday, as Manitoba Public Insurance resumes booking new road tests.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of roughly 4,300 road tests for people seeking Class 2 to 6 licences, leaving MPI with a backlog in testing.

On Tuesday, MPI said it has now followed up with all of those prospective drivers, and is once again set to start booking new appointments. Those who previously had a test cancelled can also still reschedule if they haven't already done so.

MPI is bracing for a wave of appointment requests, especially in the most common category, Class 5 licences, which allow drivers to operate cars, SUVs, vans and pickup trucks.

Additional appointment slots will be released every Wednesday at 9 a.m. until MPI can clear away an expected backlog.

MPI resumed tests for Class 1 licences, which allow holders to drive semis, last month.

MPI is encouraging hopeful Class 5 or 6 (motorcycle) drivers to book their road test appointments online.

Those tests can also be booked at Autopac agents or MPI service centres, but the public insurer is allowing those who don't want to go into an office to do some transactions over the phone or by email, including booking driver's tests.

Drivers are asked to observe a series of COVID-19 safety rules for road tests, including bringing and wearing their own non-medical or medical mask and sanitizing all touchpoints of their vehicle.

When you show up for your appointment, you will be asked a series of questions designed to ensure you haven't been exposed to COVID-19 and aren't experiencing any respiratory symptoms.

Tests will be cancelled if drivers aren't able to prove they've complied with the requirements, MPI said.

Specific COVID-19 safety requirements for different licence classes are listed on the MPI website.

