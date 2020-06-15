MPI resumes booking road tests amid backlog of 4,300 cancelled appointments

Manitoba Public Insurance says it will soon resume road tests for hopeful Class 2-5 drivers, but won't be booking new tests until a backlog of more than 4,000 tests has been cleared.

The Crown corporation said Monday that tests will be available for those who had booked appointments that were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Booking for Class 1 road tests to drive semi-trailer trucks and new knowledge tests resumed June 1. Knowledge testing for all classifications has also reopened.

The tests will be phased in, effectively immediately, MPI said.

In the updated procedures listed online, those who booked tests are being contacted in order of their original test dates. MPI said there's an estimated 4,300 backlogged appointments to reschedule.

There will be no new road tests for Class 2 to 5 until further notice, according to the release.

Prior to testing, people must follow a few strict rules, otherwise their test will be cancelled and rescheduled.

They must:

Arrive 15 minutes early.

Stay 2 metres apart from others when possible.

Provide and wear their own mask.

Answer pre-screening questions to rule out exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Sanitize all touch points in their vehicle.

Most people who drive cars, light trucks, some vans and SUVs will get a Class 5.

Next steps for reopening will be made public in July, MPI said.