Over 1,000 Manitoba drivers caught breaking the law on back roads, RCMP

More than 1,000 drivers have been caught breaking the law on gravel roads in the past year, says RCMP.

Mounties partnered with Manitoba Public Insurance in the spring of 2017 for the dedicated gravel road enforcement project.

There are more than 3,000 crashes reported on gravel roads a year, said MPI in a press releases Thursday

"On average, 14 people are killed and nearly 500 people injured in crashes on gravel roads in Manitoba annually," said Ward Keith, vice-president, Business Development & Communications, Manitoba Public Insurance in the release.

He said around 40 per cent of fatal crashes are alcohol related and 20 per cent because of speeding.

In the past year, drivers were ticketed and charged for speeding, not wearing seatbelts, not stopping at intersections, open alcohol and impaired driving.

RCMP said people often take back roads to avoid police.

"Regardless if you are driving on a gravel road, an urban street or the Trans-Canada Highway, the laws are the same. Hopefully our increased presence on gravel roads will encourage drivers to slow down, buckle up, pay attention to the road, and drive sober," said chief superintendent Mark Fisher.

Now part of drivers' ed

MPI has also expanded its High School Driver Education curriculum to include mandatory in-class and in-car gravel road driving skills.

The public insurer implemented this training in 2017, a year after a teen died in a crash on a gravel road.

Steinbach teen Tyler Klassen lost control of his vehicle while passing a car on gravel, two days after receiving his driver's licence in 2016.

MPI said the training teaches students how to drive highway speeds on gravel roads.

"Depending on road and weather conditions, even small steering wheel movements can result in loss of vehicle control and potential vehicle rollover," said Keith. "This is why practical, behind-the-wheel experience under the supervision of a professional driving instructor is so important."